World Wheelchair Curling: Scotland win bronze by beating China

Scotland wheelchair curling team
A crucial three in the seventh end led Scotland to victory over China and a World Championship bronze medal

Scotland won bronze after coming from behind to beat China at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in South Korea.

The Scottish team of Aileen Neilson, Rob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe trailed 5-4 going into the last two ends before scoring three and two to claim a 9-5 victory.

Norway took gold with an 8-3 victory over Russia in the final.

The eventual champions beat Scotland 7-3 in Saturday's earlier semi-final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired