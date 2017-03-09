World Wheelchair Curling: Scotland secure last-four place at Worlds in South Korea

Scotland last won a World Championship medal in 2011 when they claimed silver

Scotland have reached the final play-offs at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in South Korea.

The team of Aileen Neilson, Rob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe beat Germany 6-3 in their last round-robin match on Thursday.

It secured second place in the overall standings behind Russia, to whom they lost 8-7 earlier in the competition.

They will face Russia in Friday's play-offs with the winner going straight through to the gold-medal match.

The losers will have a second chance to reach the final against the winners of the play-off between third and fourth. The line-up for that match will be decided after Thursday's second series of round-robin matches.

The Scots, who accrue qualification points for Great Britain during the Paralympic cycle, have already qualified a team to represent Great Britain at the Winter Paralympics, which start in exactly a year's time.

They finished the round-robin phase with six wins from their nine games, losing to Canada and the USA, as well as Russia.