World Wheelchair Curling: Scotland secure last-four place at Worlds in South Korea

The Scotland team talk tactics
Scotland last won a World Championship medal in 2011 when they claimed silver

Scotland have reached the final play-offs at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in South Korea.

The team of Aileen Neilson, Rob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe beat Germany 6-3 in their last round-robin match on Thursday.

It secured second place in the overall standings behind Russia, to whom they lost 8-7 earlier in the competition.

They will face Russia in Friday's play-offs with the winner going straight through to the gold-medal match.

The losers will have a second chance to reach the final against the winners of the play-off between third and fourth. The line-up for that match will be decided after Thursday's second series of round-robin matches.

The Scots, who accrue qualification points for Great Britain during the Paralympic cycle, have already qualified a team to represent Great Britain at the Winter Paralympics, which start in exactly a year's time.

They finished the round-robin phase with six wins from their nine games, losing to Canada and the USA, as well as Russia.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired