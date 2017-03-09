BBC Sport - Pyeongchang 2018: GB's Kelly Gallagher on Paralympic success & wedding plans

GB's Gallagher on Pyeongchang & wedding plans

Paralympic skiing champion Kelly Gallagher says she is "on the mend" after a crash in training earlier this year.

Here she discusses her medal target for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, along with her wedding plans.

READ MORE: Gallagher wants to regain the winning feeling

You can hear more from Kelly Gallagher and other leading British medal prospects in 'Path to Pyeongchang - Paralympics' on the BBC News Channel and the BBC Sport website & mobile app at 20:30 GMT on Friday, 10 March.

Top videos

Video

GB's Gallagher on Pyeongchang & wedding plans

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

Alonso scores from halfway in FA Cup tie

Video

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales
Video

Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Video

Phillips & Stringer relive former glory

Video

Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally

Video

Bayern defeat won't hasten Wenger exit

Video

Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls

Video

From amputee war veteran to winning jockey

Video

Laffont is world champion by a single vote

Video

Man City 'needed to be brilliant' - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired