Paralympic skiing champion Kelly Gallagher says she is "on the mend" after a crash in training earlier this year.

Here she discusses her medal target for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, along with her wedding plans.

You can hear more from Kelly Gallagher and other leading British medal prospects in 'Path to Pyeongchang - Paralympics' on the BBC News Channel and the BBC Sport website & mobile app at 20:30 GMT on Friday, 10 March.