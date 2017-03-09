BBC Sport - Pyeongchang 2018: GB's Kelly Gallagher on Paralympic success & wedding plans
GB's Gallagher on Pyeongchang & wedding plans
Paralympic skiing champion Kelly Gallagher says she is "on the mend" after a crash in training earlier this year.
Here she discusses her medal target for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, along with her wedding plans.
