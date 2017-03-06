Para-cycling Track Worlds: Sophie Thornhill, James Ball and Jon Gildea win golds

Sophie Thornhill and Corrine Hall claimed won three golds in LA

Great Britain won three more golds on the final day of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles.

Mirroring Saturday's efforts, Sophie Thornhill led a GB one-two-three in the tandem sprint, in front of Alison Patrick and Aileen McGlynn.

James Ball again beat his team-mate Neil Fachie to gold in the men's event, while Jon Gildea claimed his second world title in the C4-5 scratch race.

GB took its tally to eight golds, four silvers and two bronzes at the event.

"We'd joked about doing the treble before coming here but to actually do it is unbelievable," Thornhill, who won three golds with pilot Corrine Hall, told BBC Sport.

Gildea crossed the line second in the scratch race before being upgraded to gold after Brazil's Lauro Cesar Chaman was relegated from gold to bronze for an illegal move in the race's latter stages.

The title was his second of the week after he won the individual pursuit on Saturday.

"It's not the way you'd want to win it and it feels slightly strange but I'll take it," he said.

"I'm 38 now but hopefully this is the first step to getting to the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020."

Ball, along with pilot Matt Rotherham, beat Fachie and Craig Maclean with one race to spare in the sprint final.

"I still can't put it into words. That wasn't in the plans to come out here and win two golds," said Ball.

"We just wanted to come out here and see how we'd get on as a pairing but we knew we were going quick so I'm really happy it's all come together."

As well as medals, the championships in the USA served as a vital ranking-points event for tandem riders hoping to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.