Para-cycling Track Worlds: Jon Gildea, Sophie Thornhill & James Ball win golds

By David McDaid

BBC Sport in Los Angeles

Jon Gildea
Jon Gildea claimed his first world title in California

Britain's medal haul grew with a further three gold medals at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jon Gildea, from Sale, claimed his first world title with gold in the C5 individual pursuit.

Stockport's Sophie Thornhill then led a British 1-2-3 ahead of Aileen McGlynn and Alison Patrick in the women's tandem kilometre time trial.

James Ball, from Ponthir, won the men's title ahead of team-mate Neil Fachie.

GB have now won five golds in Los Angeles.

