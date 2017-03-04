Para-cycling Track Worlds: Jon Gildea, Sophie Thornhill & James Ball win golds
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's medal haul grew with a further three gold medals at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Jon Gildea, from Sale, claimed his first world title with gold in the C5 individual pursuit.
Stockport's Sophie Thornhill then led a British 1-2-3 ahead of Aileen McGlynn and Alison Patrick in the women's tandem kilometre time trial.
James Ball, from Ponthir, won the men's title ahead of team-mate Neil Fachie.
GB have now won five golds in Los Angeles.