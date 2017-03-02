GB Wheelchair Rugby starts fundraising bid for Tokyo Paralympics

GB's Jim Roberts in action
GB narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals at the Rio Paralympics

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby has launched a fundraising campaign after losing its appeal against the removal of UK Sport funding.

It was felt the team, ranked fifth in the world, was not a credible medal challenger for the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Since London we have made massive progress and I believe we are good enough to medal in Tokyo," vice-captain Gavin Walker told BBC Radio 5 live.

It follows a similar campaign by fencing, which also lost its funding.

Wheelchair rugby has been awarded more than £6.3m over the last three Paralympic cycles and while Great Britain have won golds at European level over this time, they have never won a World Championship or Paralympic medal of any colour.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Members enjoying a yoga session on the DRUM patio

Yoga, Tai Chi and Indoor Sports for Adults with Physical and/or Sensory Disabilities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired