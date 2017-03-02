GB Wheelchair Rugby starts fundraising bid for Tokyo Paralympics

GB narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals at the Rio Paralympics

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby has launched a fundraising campaign after losing its appeal against the removal of UK Sport funding.

It was felt the team, ranked fifth in the world, was not a credible medal challenger for the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Since London we have made massive progress and I believe we are good enough to medal in Tokyo," vice-captain Gavin Walker told BBC Radio 5 live.

It follows a similar campaign by fencing, which also lost its funding.

Wheelchair rugby has been awarded more than £6.3m over the last three Paralympic cycles and while Great Britain have won golds at European level over this time, they have never won a World Championship or Paralympic medal of any colour.