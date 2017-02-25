Ryan Cockbill wins World Shooting Para Sport World Cup silver

From the section

Ryan Cockbill narrowly failed to make the final of the R4 event at the Rio Paralympics

Britain's Ryan Cockbill won silver at the first World Shooting Para Sport World Cup of the year.

Cockbill finished with a total of 251.8 in the R4 mixed 10m air rifle event in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The 26-year-old two-time Paralympian was beaten by Atef Aldousari of Kuwait, who finished on 253.0.

Aldousari became the first Kuwaiti shooter to compete at a Paralympics in Rio last year.

It follows a silver medal for Cockbill's compatriot Lorraine Lambert in the R8 women's 50m rifle three positions event on Thursday.