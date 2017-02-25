Ryan Cockbill wins World Shooting Para Sport World Cup silver
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Ryan Cockbill won silver at the first World Shooting Para Sport World Cup of the year.
Cockbill finished with a total of 251.8 in the R4 mixed 10m air rifle event in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.
The 26-year-old two-time Paralympian was beaten by Atef Aldousari of Kuwait, who finished on 253.0.
Aldousari became the first Kuwaiti shooter to compete at a Paralympics in Rio last year.
It follows a silver medal for Cockbill's compatriot Lorraine Lambert in the R8 women's 50m rifle three positions event on Thursday.