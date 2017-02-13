Russia's ban should continue, says International Paralympic Committee

Media playback is not supported on this device Russian para-athletes banned after doping scandal

The International Paralympic Committee says Russia should remain banned from competition as they are sidestepping claims of a doping cover-up.

An IPC taskforce has unanimously recommended the suspension, imposed in August, stays in place.

Russia was banned from last September's Rio Paralympics after revelations of systematic doping,

A taskforce report has expressed its concern at Russia's lack of action ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Last month, IPC president Sir Philip Craven told the BBC that the country's athletes may still be banned at next year's Games.

Russia was suspended after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren detailed widespread drug use, and cover-ups allegedly involving government officials.

However, officials have not "specifically addressed'' McLaren's findings, either by accepting them or "properly rebutting'' them, according to the report from the IPC taskforce, which has been working with the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

"Unless and until the problems that led to the suspension are fully understood and addressed, the IPC taskforce is of the view that there can be no meaningful change in culture,'' said taskforce chairman Andy Parkinson, the chief executive of British Rowing.

Parkinson did report "various positive developments" since the taskforce started its work, including trying to set up an effective short-tern testing programme.

Athletics' world governing body, the IAAF, earlier this month voted to extend Russia's suspension from international competition.