Pam Relph: History-making Paralympic rower announces retirement

Relph (second left) was the only athlete from the 2012 boat to compete in Rio

Double Paralympic rowing champion Pam Relph has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 27-year-old Briton created history in Rio by becoming the first rower to win two Paralympic golds when she helped the mixed coxed four to glory.

She was also part of the same boat which triumphed at Eton Dorney four years earlier.

"I'll miss being part of the best rowing team in the world but am excited about life after sport," she said.

Paralympics 2016: Pam Relph's crew mates

"I have had the pleasure of rowing with some amazing athletes during my rowing career and I feel so proud to have been able to represent my country for the past six years."

As well as her Paralympic golds, Relph has also won four world titles since she started her international career in 2011.

She now plans to run the London Marathon in April.