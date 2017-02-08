Para-snowboard World Championships: GB's Owen Pick claims silver

Owen Pick, left, held the lead until the final run

Britain's Owen Pick won a silver medal at the 2017 Para-snowboard World Championships in Big White, Canada.

The 25-year-old from Cambridge was beaten in the SB-LL2 category by Finn Matti Suur-Hamari, whose time of one minute, 7.82 seconds bettered Pick's 1:08.23.

The top seven in the WPSB rankings in each category will qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang next March.

Pick was ninth in January's rankings.