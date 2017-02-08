Para-snowboard World Championships: GB's Owen Pick claims silver

Owen Pick
Owen Pick, left, held the lead until the final run

Britain's Owen Pick won a silver medal at the 2017 Para-snowboard World Championships in Big White, Canada.

The 25-year-old from Cambridge was beaten in the SB-LL2 category by Finn Matti Suur-Hamari, whose time of one minute, 7.82 seconds bettered Pick's 1:08.23.

The top seven in the WPSB rankings in each category will qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang next March.

Pick was ninth in January's rankings.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Parks Tennis in Oxford

Adult Beginners

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired