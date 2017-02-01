Para-cycling Track World Championships: Rio champion Jody Cundy in GB squad

Jody Cundy won two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics

Double Rio 2016 champion Jody Cundy has been named in Great Britain's squad for March's UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.

The 12-time world champion had initially stated that giving cyclists seven weeks to prepare for the event in Los Angeles was a "joke".

Three-time Paralympic champion Aileen McGlynn, with pilot Louise Haston, is selected for the first time since 2012.

"We're confident we can bring home many medals," said coach Jon Norfolk.

"We are pleased to welcome a number of new faces to the team."

One of those is Matt Rotherham who will be a pilot for James Ball in the visually impaired tandem events.

Alison Patrick, a silver medallist in Rio in Para-triathlon, also makes her debut alongside experienced pilot Helen Scott.

This year's championships also serve as the qualification event for the tandem events for visually impaired riders for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Great Britain Cycling Team for 2017 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships:

Jody Cundy, Jon Gildea, Lora Fachie (piloted by Hazel Smith), Aileen McGlynn (piloted by Louise Haston), Alison Patrick (piloted by Helen Scott), Sophie Thornhill (piloted by Corrine Hall), James Ball (piloted by Matt Rotherham), Neil Fachie (piloted by Craig Maclean)