British pair Millie Knight and Menna Fitzpatrick claim para-skiing medals

British competitors Millie Knight and Menna Fitzpatrick won silver and bronze giant slalom medals at the World para Alpine skiing Championships.

Visually impaired Knight, 18, and guide Brett Wild added silver to the downhill gold and super combined silver she had already won in Italy.

Welsh competitor Fitzpatrick and her guide Jennifer Kehoe were third.

The 18-year-old was returning to action after recovering from a broken hand suffered at the end of 2016.

