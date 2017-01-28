Sarah Storey set to miss Para-cycling Track World Championships

Sarah Storey won three gold medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics to become Britain's most decorated Paralympian

Britain's Sarah Storey is unlikely to race abroad in 2017, including at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in the USA in March.

However, she still aims to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

"I don't have any plans to race internationally this year so it's unlikely I'll be in Los Angeles," the 39-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I need a huge amount of recharging, including legs and family time, then build back up towards Tokyo."

Storey was speaking after claiming bronze in the team pursuit at the National Track Championships in Manchester with her Boot Out Breast Cancer team.

She became Britain's most decorated female Paralympian by claiming her 14th gold medal at the Rio Games.

The 2017 Para-Cycling Track World Championships were announced just seven weeks before the event was due to start in America.

Several British riders were critical of the UCI because of the short preparation time.

The event has no bearing on Paralympic qualification but does count for visually impaired cyclists towards making the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Storey says she must be "sensible" about her racing schedule if she is to compete in her eighth Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"I'm very motivated to race and it would be easy to burn myself out," said Storey.

"It was never my intention to race much further afield than the UK. For me, it's important to look at that bigger picture.

"I'm in my eighth cycle as a Paralympian so I have to preserve what'll hopefully happen at the end of that cycle.

"It's not uncommon to take a back seat for a year or so in order to be really firing for those bigger qualifying events and hopefully the big one itself."