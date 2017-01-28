Millie Knight: Paralympic skier wins World Championships silver in super combined

Millie Knight
Millie Knight won Britain's first-ever World Para skiing title earlier this week

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild finished second in the super combined at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Italy.

The visually impaired 18-year-old, GB's youngest athlete at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics, finished behind Slovakia's five-time Paralympic champion Henrieta Farkasova after the three events.

Knight won downhill gold on the opening day of the championships in Tarvisio.

She then withdrew from Thursday's super giant slalom after the downhill event.

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe finished fifth in the super combined.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired