Millie Knight: Paralympic skier wins World Championships silver in super combined

From the section

Millie Knight won Britain's first-ever World Para skiing title earlier this week

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild finished second in the super combined at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Italy.

The visually impaired 18-year-old, GB's youngest athlete at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics, finished behind Slovakia's five-time Paralympic champion Henrieta Farkasova after the three events.

Knight won downhill gold on the opening day of the championships in Tarvisio.

She then withdrew from Thursday's super giant slalom after the downhill event.

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe finished fifth in the super combined.