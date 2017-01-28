Australian Open 2017: Dylan Alcott beats Andy Lapthorne to win quad wheelchair title

Australia's Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott beat Britain's Andy Lapthorne to win the quad wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open.

Alcott came through 6-2 6-2 on the Rod Laver Arena to win his third consecutive Australian title.

"It feels amazing," said the 26-year-old from Melbourne.

"To go three in a row is what I wanted, but to play in the first ever wheelchair match on the Centre Court of a Grand Slam feels unbelievable."

Lapthorne, 26, had already won the quad doubles title on Thursday alongside American David Wagner.

"Congrats Dylan, you're by far the best player in the world right now," said Lapthorne.

"You deserved the victory. Sorry for today's performance, it wasn't one of my best but maybe the moment got to me a bit.

"We'll work hard and go again. Thank you the Australian Open for having this wheelchair final on the Centre Court. I may have lost this match but I'll remember this for the rest of my life."

