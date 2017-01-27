GB wheelchair coach Jenni Banks 'belittled' me - Paralympic champion David Weir

Weir had a miserable time in Rio - his fifth Paralympics

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has criticised British Athletics wheelchair racing coach Jenni Banks after confirming he will never race for Great Britain again.

Weir, 37, failed to win a medal at the Rio Paralympics, afterwards hinting at unrest behind the scenes.

And he has accused the Australian of making remarks that were "belittling" and "hurtful".

"I was gobsmacked about the way I was treated," he told BBC Sport.

"It would have been nice to have a bit of support from a national coach.

"The way Jenni Banks spoke to me, I felt there was not enough respect for me for what I have done and it was belittling me a little bit and quite hurtful.

"She said I was a disgrace to the country, and stuff like that.

"I felt it was a bit poor from a national coach, given the amount of medals I have won for the country and because I had one bad week.

"Not once did she come and see if I was OK that week."

Weir, who will compete in April's London Marathon, was unable to confirm reports that Banks had thrown his racing wheelchair during a row in Brazil.

"I don't really know about the chair because I didn't see it," he said. "It's only what I have heard from other people."

In a statement British Athletics said: "We can confirm there was a frank exchange of views between an athlete and the relay coach following the race when the GB men's wheelchair team failed to qualify for the final."

They added that they have met with Weir to get his feedback on his experiences in Rio and are working to learn from them in the future.

Banks joined British Athletics in late 2012 as lead wheelchair racing coach.

The Australian had previously worked with the Australian Paralympic Committee and also at one stage coached Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson.

She is currently in her native country with a training group of British wheelchair racers including Hannah Cockroft, who she coaches, and does not want to speak.

Weir was critical of Banks's appointment with his long-time coach and mentor Jenny Archer among those passed over for the role.

But he insists that his decision to quit track racing and miss this summer's World Championships in London is final, even if Banks were to leave her role.

"I could never represent Great Britain if she was still on the team," he said. "It wouldn't be fair on the team. I don't want younger athletes to see there is an atmosphere on the team.

"But this will not take anything away from what I did in London. Rio was Rio. No-one can take away the biggest sporting achievement of my life."