BBC Sport - David Weir: GB wheelchair coach Jenni Banks 'belittled' me at Rio Paralympics
Weir felt 'belittled' by treatment in Rio
- From the section Disability Sport
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir accuses British Athletics wheelchair racing coach Jenni Banks of "belittling" him after accusing him of throwing a race at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
