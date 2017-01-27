BBC Sport - David Weir: GB wheelchair coach Jenni Banks 'belittled' me at Rio Paralympics

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir accuses British Athletics wheelchair racing coach Jenni Banks of "belittling" him after accusing him of throwing a race at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

READ MORE: Gobsmacked by the way I was treated - Weir

Top Stories

