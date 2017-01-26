Australian Open 2017: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett to meet in doubles final

From the section

Gordon Reid lost to doubles partner Joachim Gerard in the singles

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett will face each other in the final of the Australian Open wheelchair doubles.

Scotland's Reid and Joachim Gerard of Belgium beat Dutchman Maikel Scheffers and Australia's Ben Weekes 6-0 6-1.

Englishman Hewett and Argentine Gustavo Fernandez beat France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 1-6 6-1 10-7.

Lucy Shuker lost 6-3 6-2 to Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji in the semi-final of the women's singles.