Australian Open 2017: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett to meet in doubles final

Gordon Reid and Joachim Gerard
Gordon Reid lost to doubles partner Joachim Gerard in the singles
Australian Open 2017
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 January
Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett will face each other in the final of the Australian Open wheelchair doubles.

Scotland's Reid and Joachim Gerard of Belgium beat Dutchman Maikel Scheffers and Australia's Ben Weekes 6-0 6-1.

Englishman Hewett and Argentine Gustavo Fernandez beat France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 1-6 6-1 10-7.

Lucy Shuker lost 6-3 6-2 to Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji in the semi-final of the women's singles.

