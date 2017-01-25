BBC Sport - Great Britain's Millie Knight wins world downhill gold
GB teenager Knight wins world downhill gold
- From the section Disability Sport
Visually impaired GB teenager Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild win downhill gold on the opening day of the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Tarvisio, Italy.
Available to UK users only.
Pictures courtesy of Channel 4.
WATCH MORE: Skier's desperate uphill climb after crash
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired