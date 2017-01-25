Millie Knight: Paralympic skier wins World Championship downhill gold

Knight made her Paralympic debut in Sochi aged just 15

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild won downhill gold on the opening day of the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Italy.

The visually impaired 18-year-old, GB's youngest athlete at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics, completed the course in one minute 13.42 seconds.

Five-time Paralympic champion Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia was 1.2secs behind in second.

"That felt amazing," Knight told BBC Sport.

There was a moment of concern for Knight at the end of her run when she hit the crash barrier and became lodged under it, but she was checked out by doctors and cleared of injury.

Team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe were fifth.

Knight has dominated the World Cup circuit in recent months, winning 11 medals - seven of them gold.

The Canterbury skier claimed silver and bronze medals in technical events - slalom and giant slalom - at the 2015 World Championships as she was too young to compete in speed events.

"I love the downhill and speed is definitely my strength," she said.

"It was an amazing feeling to win, but we came here just thinking about doing our best and not winning the medals, but we've done it all and I'm so chuffed."

Wales' Fitzpatrick won the overall World Cup title in her debut season last year but broke a hand before this campaign and only returned to training in December.

"Today was so much fun and that's what downhill racing should be about," she told BBC Sport.

"I think my expectations were a bit high after the injury and I expected a bit too much too soon, but we're making progress and I'm learning all of the time."

GB's first-ever Winter Paralympic champion Kelly Gallagher was forced to withdraw after dislocating an elbow and breaking three ribs during a training run on Monday.