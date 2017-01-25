Australian Open 2017: Gordon Reid loses in wheelchair singles first round

Reid still has the doubles to play at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

Defending champion and top seed Gordon Reid went out of the wheelchair singles at the Australian Open with a three-set first-round defeat by Joachim Gerard.

The Briton was beaten 7-5 5-7 7-5 by Belgium's world number three, who had lost to the Scot in last year's final.

Reid's compatriot Alfie Hewett lost 6-3 3-6 6-3 to French second seed Stephane Houdet.

Lucy Shuker reached the women's wheelchair singles semi-finals by beating Marjolein Buis.

She will now play second seed Yui Kamiji.

Briton Andy Lapthorne beat American second seed David Wagner 6-2 6-2 to win his first round-robin quad match.

Gerard had defeated Reid in another three-set encounter in their last meeting - in December's final of the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters in London.

Reid's Australian Open campaign is not over as he will partner Gerard in the wheelchair doubles. They will face Maikel Scheffers of the Netherlands and Australia's Ben Weekes in the semi-finals on Thursday.