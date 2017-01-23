Australian Open 2017: Gordon Reid starts wheelchair singles title defence

Gordon Reid won gold at Paralympics 2016 in Rio

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 January

Britain's world number one Gordon Reid begins his Australian Open wheelchair singles title defence against Belgium's Joachim Gerard on Wednesday.

It is a repeat of the 2016 final, which Scotland's Reid, 25, won 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Three other Britons are in action, including Alfie Hewett, who makes his Australian Open debut against Stephane Houdet of France, the world number two.

Lucy Shuker faces Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands, while Andy Lapthorne plays against David Wagner.

Reid has reached the semi-finals and final, respectively, of his first two singles events of 2017 - the Sydney Open Super Series and the ITF 2 Melbourne Open.

"I arrive at Melbourne Park in a good place ready to defend my title," said Reid.