Gordon Reid loses Australian Open warm-up tournament final

Gordon Reid
Reid was awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours list

Britain's Gordon Reid lost his final warm-up match before next week's Australian Open wheelchair events.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic singles gold medallist and world number one was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 by world number four Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina in the final of the Melbourne Open.

But compatriot Alfie Hewett was a winner in the men's doubles.

Hewett and Fernandez beat top seeds Joachim Gerard of Belgium and France's Nicolas Peifer 6-3 6-4.

Reid and Hewett are among four British players involved in the wheelchair tennis events at the first Grand Slam of the year, which start on Wednesday, with Lucy Shuker (women's singles and doubles) and Andy Lapthorne (quad singles and doubles) also in action.

