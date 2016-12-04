Gordon Reid beaten by Joachim Gerard in Masters final at Olympic Park

By Elizabeth Hudson

BBC Sport in London

Gordon Reid
Reid won two Grand Slam titles in 2016, the Australian Open and Wimbledon
Wheelchair Tennis Masters
Venue: Lee Valley Tennis Centre
Dates: 30 November - 4 December
Coverage: Live coverage of the semi-finals and finals on Red Button, Connected TV and BBC Sport website. Highlights on BBC Two 13:00 GMT, Monday 5 December

Britain's Gordon Reid missed the chance to finish 2016 on a winning note as he lost in the final of the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters in London.

The 25-year-old Scot was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4 by defending champion Joachim Gerard of Belgium at the Olympic Park.

However, the 2016 Rio Paralympic champion still finishes the year as men's singles world number one.

"That was a really disappointing performance. My serve and return let me down a bit," Reid told BBC Sport.

"They were my two biggest strengths over the week and they are important on this surface and were the two things I did the worst today.

"When you can't get a good start to the rally then it is difficult to get into this match, especially when Jo is serving so well.

"I came out yesterday quite nervous because I wanted the number one spot and got that. Today felt like an anti-climax but it gives me something to aim for next year."

The Scot trailed 2-4 in the opening set but won the next four games in a row to go one set up.

Neither player was able to exert their authority in the second set with seven breaks of serve in a row, but Gerard managed to serve out the set at 5-4 to level the match.

Gerard started the third set strongly, breaking Reid twice to go 4-0 ahead and although the Scot fought back to trail 5-4, Gerard again held his nerve to seal the win.

"I'm so happy to retain my title," the 28-year-old Belgian said. "It's been a good year for me and hopefully next year I can do like Gordon has done and become world number one."

