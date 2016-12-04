Gordon Reid beaten by Joachim Gerard in Masters final at Olympic Park

Reid won two Grand Slam titles in 2016, the Australian Open and Wimbledon

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Lee Valley Tennis Centre Dates: 30 November - 4 December

Britain's Gordon Reid missed the chance to finish 2016 on a winning note as he lost in the final of the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters in London.

The 25-year-old Scot was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4 by defending champion Joachim Gerard of Belgium at the Olympic Park.

However, the 2016 Rio Paralympic champion still finishes the year as men's singles world number one.

"That was a really disappointing performance. My serve and return let me down a bit," Reid told BBC Sport.

"They were my two biggest strengths over the week and they are important on this surface and were the two things I did the worst today.

"When you can't get a good start to the rally then it is difficult to get into this match, especially when Jo is serving so well.

"I came out yesterday quite nervous because I wanted the number one spot and got that. Today felt like an anti-climax but it gives me something to aim for next year."

The Scot trailed 2-4 in the opening set but won the next four games in a row to go one set up.

Neither player was able to exert their authority in the second set with seven breaks of serve in a row, but Gerard managed to serve out the set at 5-4 to level the match.

Gerard started the third set strongly, breaking Reid twice to go 4-0 ahead and although the Scot fought back to trail 5-4, Gerard again held his nerve to seal the win.

"I'm so happy to retain my title," the 28-year-old Belgian said. "It's been a good year for me and hopefully next year I can do like Gordon has done and become world number one."