Disability sport calendar

Skier Millie Knight will be competing in her second Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang in March alongside guide Brett Wild

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018.

*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

JANUARY 2018

9-13: Sydney Wheelchair Tennis Open

16-20: Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open

24-27: Australian Open, Melbourne

FEBRUARY 2018

1-4: Champions Cup wheelchair basketball preliminary round, various locations

5-8: Para-Snowboard World Cup finals, Big White, Canada

15-18: Preston Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament, Preston

20-24: Bolton Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament, Bolton

MARCH 2018

9-18: Winter Paralympics, Pyeongchang

8-11: EuroLeague wheelchair basketball preliminary rounds, various locations

9-11: Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations tournament, Leicester

22-25: UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

APRIL 2018

4-18: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia

26-29: EuroLeague wheelchair basketball finals, Sheffield & Spain

MAY 2018

3-6: Champions Cup wheelchair basketball final, Hamburg, Germany

3-6: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Ostende, Belgium

4-11: World Shooting Para Sport Championships, Cheongju, China

12-13: World Paratriathlon Series, Yokohama, Japan

25-27: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland

26-27: Paratriathlon World Cup, Eton Dorney

31-3 Jun: British Para-Swimming International Meet, Sheffield

JUNE 2018

6-8: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Emmen, Netherlands

7-10: Para-Swimming World Series, Berlin

7-9: French Open, Roland Garros

7-17: IBSA Blind Football World Championships, Madrid, Spain

8-10: European Paracanoe Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

15-16: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France

30: World Paratriathlon Series. Iseo, Italy

30-1 July: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany

JULY 2018

12-15: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis

14: Para Meet (Athletics), London Stadium

16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Baie-Comeau, Canada

17-22: British Open wheelchair tennis, Nottingham

27-29: World Paratriathlon Series, Edmonton, Canada

AUGUST

2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Maniago, Italy

5-10: World Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Sydney, Australia

9-19: World Boccia Championships, Liverpool

11-19: European Para-Archery Championships, Pilsen, Czech Republic

13-19: Para-Swimming European Championships, Dublin

16-26: World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, Hamburg

20-26: Para-Athletics European Championships, Berlin, Germany

22-25: Paracanoe World Championships, Montemor O Velho, Portugal

SEPTEMBER

9-16: World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

12-16: Paratriathlon World Championships, Gold Coast, Australia

17-23: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Terni, Italy

18-22: Para-Dressage Worlds, Tryon, North Carolina

OCTOBER

15-21: World Para Table Tennis Championships, Slovenia