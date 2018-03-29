Darts: Daryl Gurney wins Belfast homecoming

It was Gurney's second consecutive win in his debut season in the Premier League

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney upset world champion Rob Cross at the SSE Arena in Belfast to end any chance of elimination from the Premier League.

Gurney thrilled the home support as he recovered from 3-1 behind to win, 7-5.

The Londonderry man is now up to fifth place in the PDC order of merit rankings after a rocky start to his debut season.

Michael van Gerwen maintained his two-point lead at the top of the league after beating Raymond van Barneveld.

Michael Smith eliminated Gerwyn Price with a 7-2 victory over the Welshman, who will end his Premier League campaign in Liverpool next week.

The win helped Smith to briefly move level with van Gerwen at the summit but the Dutchman quickly restored his advantage with a 7-2 defeat of his compatriot, van Barneveld.

Gary Anderson extended his unbeaten run with a 7-5 victory against Mensur Suljovic while the match between Peter Wright and Simon Whitlock finished in a draw.