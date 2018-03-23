Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen wins fifth-straight match
-
- From the section Darts
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 7-2 victory over Michael Smith in Glasgow.
Van Gerwen, 28, reeled off seven straight legs in beating Smith, who remains second in the table.
World champion Rob Cross won his fifth match in a row, thumping winless Welshman Gerwyn Price 7-1.
There were also victories for home favourite Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney and Raymond van Barneveld.
Northern Irishman Gurney won his first game in his debut season in the competition with a 7-3 victory over Mensur Suljovic, while Anderson ended a run of three draws by beating Simon Whitlock.
Fellow Scot and world number two Peter Wright's struggles continued, as Dutchman Van Barneveld powered past him 7-1.
It leaves 2017 runner-up Wright ninth in the table and facing an early elimination.
The bottom two after Judgement Night in Liverpool on 5 April go out of the competition.
Round seven results
Daryl Gurney 7-3 Mensur Suljovic
Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Michael Smith
Gary Anderson 7-4 Simon Whitlock
Peter Wright 1-7 Raymond van Barneveld
Rob Cross 7-1 Gerwyn Price