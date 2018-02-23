Premier League Darts: Michael Smith makes it four wins out of four

Michael Smith is ranked ninth in the world

Michael Smith made it four victories out of four in the 2018 Premier League as he ended Simon Whitlock's unbeaten start with a 7-3 win in Berlin.

A record crowd of 12,000 at the first Premier League night in Germany saw Smith move to the top of the table.

World champion Rob Cross secured back-to-back wins as he beat Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen eased past winless Daryl Gurney 7-2.

Mensur Suljovic beat Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright and Gary Anderson drew.

Victory for Austrian Suljovic ended a run of three straight defeats in the competition, while Welshman Price remains without a win and sits bottom of the table.

Smith, 27, reeled off four straight legs to go 4-1 up against his Australian opponent before closing out the victory.

"As soon as I got on stage the hairs on my arms stood up because of the crowd. That was amazing out there," said the St Helens thrower.

"I'm not playing well and I'm winning. To have four wins out of four is great and when I start playing well it will be even better."

Round four results

Michael Smith 7-3 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 3-7 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 6-6 Gary Anderson