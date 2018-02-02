Adrian Lewis: Two-time PDC world champion suspended

Adrian Lewis appeared to grow agitated by the behaviour of Jose Justica

Adrian Lewis has been suspended by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) with immediate effect following an incident at the UK Open Qualifiers.

The 33-year-old had to be led away by security at the end of Friday's quarter-final against Jose Justicia.

Lewis remonstrated with and pushed the Spaniard over perceived gamesmanship following his 6-5 win.

The two-time world champion went on to lose 6-3 in the semi-finals against eventual winner Michael van Gerwen.

The PDC said: "Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday's UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

"The player has the right of appeal."