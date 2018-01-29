Michael van Gerwen wins Masters title for fourth consecutive year

Michael van Gerwen has not lost in the Masters since a semi-final defeat by Mervyn King in January 2014

World number one Michael van Gerwen won the Masters for the fourth successive year, beating fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 11-9 in Sunday's final.

The 28-year-old was in action for the first time since being beaten in the World Championship semi-finals in December by eventual winner Rob Cross.

"This is the perfect start to the year," said Van Gerwen after his victory in Milton Keynes.

"I hit some big averages against some great players."

The Masters features only the top 16 players in the Professional Darts Corporation's Order of Merit.

Englishman Cross, making his debut in the event, lost to Austria's Mensur Suljovic at the quarter-final stage.