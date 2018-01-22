PDC Q-School: Danny Noppert among 33 to earn tour cards

From the section

Dutch thrower Danny Noppert reached the last 16 of the 2018 BDO World Championship

Former BDO World Championship finalist Danny Noppert was one of 33 players to earn Professional Darts Corporation tour cards at 2018's Qualifying School.

Noppert, who lost to Glen Durrant in the 2017 final at Lakeside, finished top of the European Qualifying School Order of Merit in Hildesheim, Germany.

Australia's Corey Cadby, the 2016 PDC World Youth champion, clinched his tour card at the UK event staged in Wigan.

More than 600 players were attempting to earn a spot on the PDC circuit.