BDO World Championships: Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova for fourth title

Lisa Ashton added to the titles she won in 2014, 2015 and 2017

England's Lisa Ashton won her fourth BDO world title with a 3-1 final victory over Russian Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Ashton is now second on the all-time list of titles won - behind 10-time champion Trina Gulliver.

Dobromyslova, herself a three-time winner, knocked out Gulliver in the semi-finals, but she was no match for Ashton in Saturday's final at Lakeside.

"I really stepped up," said 47-year-old Ashton.

Speaking to Channel 4, she added: "I was quite happy with that - I started slow but am so happy my form is coming back now."

In the men's competition, Scott Waites and defending champion Glen Durrant meet in Saturday's first semi-final, before fellow Englishman Mark McGeeney takes on Michael Unterbuchner of Germany.