BDO World Championships: Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova for fourth title

  • From the section Darts
Lisa Ashton
Lisa Ashton added to the titles she won in 2014, 2015 and 2017

England's Lisa Ashton won her fourth BDO world title with a 3-1 final victory over Russian Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Ashton is now second on the all-time list of titles won - behind 10-time champion Trina Gulliver.

Dobromyslova, herself a three-time winner, knocked out Gulliver in the semi-finals, but she was no match for Ashton in Saturday's final at Lakeside.

"I really stepped up," said 47-year-old Ashton.

Speaking to Channel 4, she added: "I was quite happy with that - I started slow but am so happy my form is coming back now."

In the men's competition, Scott Waites and defending champion Glen Durrant meet in Saturday's first semi-final, before fellow Englishman Mark McGeeney takes on Michael Unterbuchner of Germany.

