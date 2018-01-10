BDO World Championship: Ex-champion Scott Mitchell beaten in second round
Former world champion Scott Mitchell lost in the second round of the 2018 BDO World Championship.
The 47-year-old Englishman was beaten 4-2 by Belgian Andy Baetens.
Lakeside debutant Baetens, the 13th seed, took a 2-0 lead before Mitchell pegged him back, only for the 2015 champion to narrowly lose the next two sets and fall in the last 16 for a second successive year.
Elsewhere, second seed Mark McGeeney beat Dutchman Danny Noppert 4-1.
In the women's event, England's Lorraine Winstanley, the third seed, reached the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Tricia Wright.