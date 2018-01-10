Unterbuchner beats Hughes at BDO World Championships

Michael Unterbuchner
Unterbuchner is the world number 79 and is known as T-Rex

German qualifier Michael Unterbuchner produced a shock 3-2 victory over third seed Jamie Hughes in the first round of the 2018 BDO World Championship.

Unterbuchner, 29, landed double top at the second time of asking to secure a deciding-set victory after both men had missed match darts.

Hughes had reached the semi-final for the past two years.

Unterbuchner became the first German to win at Lakeside when he beat Canada's David Cameron in the preliminary round.

