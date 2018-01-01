PDC World Darts 2018: Rob Cross beats retiring Phil Taylor to win title

Cross recorded 20 checkouts out of 34 attempts in the final, while Taylor managed 10 from 22

Debutant Rob Cross sealed the PDC World Championship title as 16-time champion Phil Taylor's final appearance ended in a 7-2 defeat at Alexandra Palace.

Cross, 27, who only turned professional at the start of 2017, hit a 167 to go 2-0 up and was soon three sets ahead.

Taylor, 57, who won his last world title in 2013, won 10 legs and had 12 180s in the match, one more than Cross.

But he had no answer to Cross, who won the tournament in fantastic style with a 140 finish.

The pattern of the match was established in the opening set when sixth seed Taylor narrowly missed a 147 checkout but then squandered three more darts as Cross settled into a lead he never looked like surrendering.

After his superb 167, Cross maintained the momentum with a 153 to seal the second.

With the both capacity crowd and Taylor looking bewildered by the brilliance of former electrician Cross, the Stoke veteran finally put a set on the board when he recorded his highest finish of the tournament with a 151 and went on to take it 3-0.

Taylor then missed double 12 for a nine-darter and failed to finish with his next three attempts as Cross restored a three-set cushion.

Only one set from defeat, Taylor, who had an overall scoring average of 102, took the eighth set after an isolated blip from Cross, who missed with three darts at 30.

But Hastings-based Cross had a match average of 107 and secured the title in memorable fashion with two treble 18s and a double 16.

Taylor had two checkouts over 100, with Cross having one more

'It was an old man against a young man, a mis-match'

Following his comprehensive defeat, Taylor lifted the trophy in jovial style and said of his time at the top in world darts: "It's been marvellous. I've had a fantastic career, [with] the youngsters coming through I just can't do it anymore."

Cross said: "I feel great but it's Phil's last year and it's about him departing. That's why I let him lift the trophy.

"It was my dream to play him 15 years ago and now I have. I was actually born in 1990 when he won his first title."

Taylor added: "I tried my best but he was like me 25 years ago, he was relentless and didn't stop putting me under pressure.

"He's dedicated, he's listened, learned and the players next year have got a big problem.

"You've got someone who wants to win, I don't think the money with him is going to make a scrap of difference, you've got a little animal on your hands.

"It was like an old man against a young man, it was a mis-match. That's it for me because I haven't got the energy or interest to beat Michael van Gerwen or him [Cross]."