PDC World Darts 2018: Jamie Lewis storms into world semi-finals

Jamie Lewis from Cardigan is the world number 46

Welshman Jamie Lewis stormed into the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship with a 5-0 whitewash of Darren Webster at Alexandra Palace.

The 26-year-old provisional-round qualifier, who defeated second seed Peter Wright in the second round, lined up a meeting with Phil Taylor or Gary Anderson after a dominant performance.

"I still can't believe it to be honest," Lewis told Sky Sports.

"It's not sinking in, but I'm so chuffed to win that game."

Robert Cross beat Belgian opponent Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-4 in the other quarter-final of the afternoon session and will play the winner of Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld.