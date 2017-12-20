PDC World Darts 2018: Justin Pipe edges qualifier Bernie Smith in thriller

Justin Pipe avoided becoming the latest seed to lose to a qualifier at the PDC World Championship

England's Justin Pipe beat New Zealand qualifier Bernie Smith in a thriller to set up a second-round tie with Phil Taylor at the PDC World Championship.

Pipe, seeded 27th, led 2-0 in sets but missed two darts for victory, as Smith fought back to level at 2-2.

A nervy deciding set went to a tie-break, before Pipe reeled off two legs for victory to secure a meeting with 16-time world champion Taylor.

Australia's Simon Whitlock held off Germany's Martin Schindler 3-1.

Tenth seed Whitlock won the first set before debutant Schindler hit back to level at Alexandra Palace.

But after edging a tight third set, 2010 runner-up Whitlock won the fourth in straight legs, finishing with a 127 checkout on the bullseye.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13th seed Michael Smith edged past Irish newcomer Steve Lennon 3-2 and will face fellow Englishman Rob Cross in round two.