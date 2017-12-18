PDC World Darts 2018: Paul Lim beats Mark Webster to reach round two

Paul Lim was the first player to hit a nine-dart finish on television in 1990

Veteran qualifier Paul Lim stunned Mark Webster to reach round two of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 63-year-old, who won the South & West Asia Qualifier, beat Kai Fan Leung in a preliminary round on Monday.

Lim, famed for the first nine-dart finish at a World Championship in 1990, was then roared on to beat Webster 3-2.

He will now face defending champion Gary Anderson. Elsewhere on Monday fourth-seed Daryl Gurney and fifth-seed Mensur Suljovic won through.

Ally Pally behind the Singapore Slinger

Lim, nicknamed 'The Singapore Slinger', first played at a World Championships in the BDO's 1982 running but is most remembered for his nine-darter eight years later, an honour which earned him £52,000 - £28,000 more than tournament winner Phil Taylor.

Webster, ranked 30th on the PDC's Order of Merit, dug deep to hit double 18 and force a deciding set having been two games to nil down in the fourth.

But his rally ran out of steam in the decider, where Lim checked out on 89, 114 and finally 80 to take a memorable win.

"Thank you all," Lim said to the crowd. "I can see they are all for me and it's so great to see that.

"Through all these years, I know the PDC World Championship is the cream of our tournaments. To be part of it is an honour, to play well with the crowd is a different story."

Gurney, who won the World Grand Prix in October, faced a stiff test against Belgium's Ronny Huybrechts, hitting seven 180s and a 170 checkout on his way to a 3-1 win.

Suljovic - winner of the Champions League of Darts in September - eased past Kevin Painter 3-0 and faces Robert Thornton in round two.