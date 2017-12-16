PDC World Championship: Two-time champion Anderson beats qualifier Jeff Smith in first round

Gary Anderson is on the hunt for a third world title

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson beat qualifier Jeff Smith 3-0 in round one of the PDC World Championship.

The 'Flying Scotsman' moved into a 2-0 lead against the Canadian with an average of 132 in the second set.

And the 46-year-old progressed with ease as he hit seven 180s in 11 legs.

Anderson, who was beaten 7-3 in last year's final by Michael van Gerwen, has only lost one of his last 19 matches in the tournament having been crowned champion in both 2015 and 2016.

"It went a bit better than I thought it would go," he told Sky Sports.

"I was a bit messy with some counting but I'll get over it. Michael took my title off me last year and I'd love to do it to him this year. I want it back."

Elsewhere, England's Joe Cullen was beaten 3-2 by the Netherland's Jermaine Wattimena and former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen was knocked out by fellow Dutchman Jan Dekker, who progressed to the second round with a 3-1 victory over the world number 12.

In the afternoon session, Austria's Zoran Lerchbacher came from 2-0 down to beat England's former world number one Mervyn King 3-2, despite the players having to leave the stage temporarily due to a blown light bulb.

Scotland's Robert Thornton comfortably saw off Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan 3-1.