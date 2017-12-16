PDC World Championship: Brendan Dolan wins preliminary round match

Brendan Dolan has never been beyond the second round at the PDC World Championship

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan has beaten Alan Ljubic 2-0 in his preliminary round match at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Qualifier Dolan will play Scotland's Robert Thornton in his first round game over the best of five legs later on Saturday.

Belcoo man Dolan has never been beyond the second round in nine previous appearances in the tournament.

Daryl Gurney plays Belgian Ronny Huybrechts on Monday evening.

Londonderry man Gurney is ranked four in the world, thanks partly to his success in the World Grand Prix earlier this year.