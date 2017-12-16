PDC World Championship: Brendan Dolan wins preliminary round match

  • From the section Darts
Brendan Dolan in action against Christian Kist on Tuesday night
Brendan Dolan has never been beyond the second round at the PDC World Championship

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan has beaten Alan Ljubic 2-0 in his preliminary round match at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Qualifier Dolan will play Scotland's Robert Thornton in his first round game over the best of five legs later on Saturday.

Belcoo man Dolan has never been beyond the second round in nine previous appearances in the tournament.

Daryl Gurney plays Belgian Ronny Huybrechts on Monday evening.

Londonderry man Gurney is ranked four in the world, thanks partly to his success in the World Grand Prix earlier this year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired