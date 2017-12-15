PDC World Championship: Phil Taylor beats Chris Dobey to reach second round

Phil Taylor signed the back of the dartboard after his first round win

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor has beaten Chris Dobey 3-1 in the first round of the PDC World Championship, the last event before he retires.

Taylor, 57, announced in January that 2017 would be his final year on the Professional Darts Corporation tour.

He took the first set 3-2 against fellow Englishman, and the second 3-1, before Dobey, got a set on the board.

Taylor was 2-1 down in the fourth, but came from behind to win 3-2 and take the match.

Elsewhere, Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh beat England's Stephen Bunting 3-1.