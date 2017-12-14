PDC World Championship: Michael van Gerwen starts defence with win

From the section

Michael van Gerwen is the current world number one

2018 PDC World Championship Date: 14 December 2017-1 January 2018 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London

Michael van Gerwen began his PDC World Championship defence with a comfortable victory over Christian Kist at Alexandra Palace.

The 28-year-old world number one beat fellow Dutchman Kist 3-1 on the first day of the Championship.

Van Gerwen, who beat Gary Anderson in last year's final, averaged 107.4 against Kist.

The two-time champion faces England's James Wilson in the second round, who earlier beat Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1.

"A great game like this to start off a tournament is always nice for your confidence," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, Steve Beaton beat William O'Connor 3-1, and Gerwyn Price beat Ted Evetts 3-0.

