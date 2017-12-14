PDC World Championship: Michael van Gerwen starts defence with win
- From the section Darts
|2018 PDC World Championship
|Date: 14 December 2017-1 January 2018 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London
|BBC coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary of the final on 1 January
Michael van Gerwen began his PDC World Championship defence with a comfortable victory over Christian Kist at Alexandra Palace.
The 28-year-old world number one beat fellow Dutchman Kist 3-1 on the first day of the Championship.
Van Gerwen, who beat Gary Anderson in last year's final, averaged 107.4 against Kist.
The two-time champion faces England's James Wilson in the second round, who earlier beat Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1.
"A great game like this to start off a tournament is always nice for your confidence," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.
Elsewhere, Steve Beaton beat William O'Connor 3-1, and Gerwyn Price beat Ted Evetts 3-0.