Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship for third successive year

Michael van Gerwen will attempt to defend his PDC World Championship title in December

PDC world number one Michael van Gerwen beat Jonny Clayton in a one-sided final to win the Players Championship title in Minehead for a third year in a row.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has won the past four major PDC events and appears in prime form before the defence of his World Championship title in December.

Welshman Clayton, 43, reached his first major televised final after beating in-form Rob Cross in the last four.

He will move into the world's top 32 despite his 11-2 defeat.

"To get this far in front of this amazing crowd was awesome," said Clayton. "When you play against Michael on form like that it's really difficult, but I enjoyed the final. I'm proud of what I've achieved."

The draw for the World Championship will be made on Monday (18:30 GMT), with the tournament at the Alexandra Palace starting on 14 December.

"I've won the last four TV tournaments so this is great for my confidence going into the World Championship," said Van Gerwen, who won the world title in 2014 and 2017.