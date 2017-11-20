Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman retains Grand Slam of Darts title

Michael van Gerwen and wife Daphne had their first daughter, Zoe, in August

Michael van Gerwen won his third-straight Grand Slam of Darts title with a 16-12 win over Peter Wright.

The world number one had trailed Scot Wright 10-9, before Van Gerwen pulled clear in Wolverhampton.

The Dutchman, 28, has also retained his European Championship and World Series of Darts crowns in November.

In the semi-finals, played earlier on Sunday, Wright came back from 14-8 down to beat Gary Anderson 16-15, and Van Gerwen overcame Phil Taylor 16-8.

Van Gerwen, who became a father for the first time in August, took a few weeks off the circuit following his daughter's birth.

But he has been in unstoppable for since and celebrated with his wife Daphne and daughter Zoe on stage after the win.

"Winning tournaments is nice, trying to be the best in the world is nice but nothing beats this," Van Gerwen said.

"When you have a period like this it's good for you and for your confidence, especially for the World Championship which is coming up.

"I'll have a rest now because next week is the Players Championship Finals and I want to win that too."

The Players Championship Finals starts on Friday in Minehead, before the World Championship, which begins on 14 December, rounds off the season.