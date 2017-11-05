World Series of Darts: Gary Anderson loses final 11-6 to Michael van Gerwen
-
- From the section Darts
Gary Anderson had to settle for second in the World Series of Darts final after losing 11-6 to Michael van Gerwen.
Anderson had started the evening with an 11-5 win over James Wade in the semi-final at the Braehead Arena.
However, world champion Van Gerwen took an early 3-1 lead in the final.
At 6-4 Anderson was still in touching distance, but that was as close as he would get with the Dutchman winning four straight legs.
It is a third successive title for Van Gerwen, who had defeated Anderson 7-3 at Alexandra Palace in the January's PDC World Championship final.