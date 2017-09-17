BBC Sport - Champions League of Darts: Outsider Mensur Suljovic beats Gary Anderson

Relive dramatic finish to Champions League Darts final

  • From the section Darts

Watch the dramatic last darts of the Champions League final as Austrian outsider Mensur Suljovic beats world number two Gary Anderson 11-9 in Cardiff.

Relive dramatic finish to Champions League Darts final

