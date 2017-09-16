BBC Sport - Champions League of Darts: Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis
Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis
Austria's Mensur Suljovic pulls off his second shock of the day beating world number three Peter Wright 10-8 to make Sunday's semi-finals.
