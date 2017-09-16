Champions League of Darts: Phil Taylor begins defence with Adrian Lewis win

Phil Taylor threw 10 of his 20 checkout attempts against Adrian Lewis

2017 Champions League of Darts Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Date: 16-17 September

Phil Taylor began his defence of the Champions League of Darts title by coming from behind to beat Adrian Lewis 10-7 in Cardiff.

Lewis had led 7-5, but Taylor reeled off five legs in a row with four ton-plus finishes in the match.

Mensur Suljovic pulled off the shock of the afternoon as he thrashed two-time world champion Gary Anderson 10-3.

Elsewhere, Peter Wright beat Dave Chisnall 10-5 and Raymond van Barneveld also beat Michael van Gerwen 10-5.

Van Barneveld threw eight of the 13 maximums in the match in his victory against van Gerwen while Taylor had the highest average of any player of the afternoon with 101.58.

The evening session gets under way at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff at 18:45 BST.

Evening session fixtures

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Adrian Lewis v Michael van Gerwen

Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic