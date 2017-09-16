BBC Sport - Darts Champions League: Gary Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Mensur Suljovic

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts

World number two Gary Anderson suffers a shock 10-3 defeat to Austrian debutant Mensur Suljovic in the group stages of the Champions League of Darts in Cardiff.

Top Stories

