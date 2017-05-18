Premier League Darts: Michael Van Gerwen beats Peter Wright to win third title

Michael van Gerwen averaged 104.76 against Peter Wright in the final

Michael van Gerwen came from 7-2 down in a dramatic final to beat Peter Wright at London's O2 Arena and win his third Premier League title.

The Dutchman took home the £250,000 top prize by beating Wright 11-10 after the Scot missed six match darts.

Van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 10-7 in the first semi-final while Wright survived a late Phil Taylor comeback to win 10-9 and go through.

It is the second time in as many years that Van Gerwen has won the title.

The victory means he has won all but one of the four televised Professional Darts Corporation majors of 2017, after he missed the UK Open through injury.

After Wright took a five-leg lead, Van Gerwen, 28, came back to level at 8-8 before the Scot rallied and came within one leg of victory at 10-9.

But he missed half a dozen darts for the title on double eight as Van Gerwen sealed victory with a nerveless 12-dart visit against a deflated Wright.

Peter Wright is distraught after missing six doubles to win the title

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Gerwen said: "I think it was a great final. I had a great comeback, but then he missed six darts for the match. I don't know how he did, but who cares, a win is a win.

"This was a really crazy game, we know sooner or later Peter will win a really big title, he didn't do himself any favours today. I kept myself cool and relaxed."

Wright, 47, who won the UK Open in March after Van Gerwen pulled out of the tournament with a back problem, said: "I've got to learn, go back to the practice board and get him next time.

"What I've learnt over the years playing Michael, I used to rush it, but I've learnt play your own rhythm.

"I can't believe I missed that many darts at a double, but fair play to the champion."